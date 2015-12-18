Dec 18 India's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian says expects current account deficit at 1-1.2 percent of GDP in 2015/16

* Says economy is recovering, but hard to be definitive about the strength of recovery

* Says private investment recovery likely to remain weak next fiscal year

* Says earlier growth estimate for 2015/16 was based on higher export growth and recovery in private investment assumption

