GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, stocks steady
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
Feb 11 India's ONGC
* Exec says local gas prices could cost about 15 percent lower than current rates from April
* Exec says 2016/17 capex seen at about 290 billion rupees ($4.24 billion)
* Exec says seeks higher gas, oil prices to justify development of east coast KG basin block
* Exec says expects government to cut cess on crude oil in Feb 29 federal budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week