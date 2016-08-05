Aug 5 India's state-run Steel Authority of India chairman says:

* Capital expenditure for 2016-17 fiscal year seen at 40 bln rupees

* Annual sales likely to grow over 10 pct in 2016-17

* Current Indian steel prices unsustainable, expect upward trend in coming months