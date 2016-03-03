BRIEF-India's Birla Cable March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 19.1 million rupees versus profit 49.7 million rupees year ago
March 3 (Reuters) -
* India's revenue secretary Adhia says not possible to withdraw minimum alternate tax (MAT) until corporate tax exemptions are withdrawn
* India's revenue secretary Adhia says cut in corporate tax rate was not possible in 2016/17 budget as a 1 percentage point cut in tax rate would cost 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 67.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all eight bids for 25.23 billion rupees ($393.79 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)