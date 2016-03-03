March 3 (Reuters) -

* India's revenue secretary Adhia says not possible to withdraw minimum alternate tax (MAT) until corporate tax exemptions are withdrawn

* India's revenue secretary Adhia says cut in corporate tax rate was not possible in 2016/17 budget as a 1 percentage point cut in tax rate would cost 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion)