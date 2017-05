Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* New Delhi- OPEC secy general says not in any market share war with any region or country

* OPEC secy general says "there is plenty of room for everybody" to grow

* OPEC secy general says need to give oil output-cut agreement some time to work

* OPEC secy general says consumers of oil interested in stability of market; stability guarantees future supply

* OPEC secy general says sees next year's demand growth to be as robust as this year

* OPEC secy general says to maintain inventory level at 5-year average (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Sudarshan Varadan)