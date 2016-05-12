US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 12 India's MRPL managing director H. Kumar said:
* Company owes about $2.6 billion in oil dues to Iran
* Company ready to make payments to Iran once a banking channel was established
* Company may have to shut more units at 300,000 bpd refinery if water shortages persist till May 18. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors