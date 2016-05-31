May 31 The Indian economy grew 7.6 percent from a year earlier in the 2015/16 fiscal year that ended in March , government data showed on Tuesday.

The government also revised:

* First quarter growth to 7.5 percent from 7.6 percent

* Second quarter growth to 7.6 percent from 7.7 percent

* Third quarter growth to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent

