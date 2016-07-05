European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
July 5 The Indian cabinet approved a proposal to rasie foreign investment in Axis Bank Ltd to 74 percent from 62 percent, Minister of Communications and Information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said on Tuesday.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malini Menon)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)