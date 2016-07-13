BRIEF-Maharashtra Seamless says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project
* Says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 The Indian cabinet has approved stake sale in state-run builder NBCC (India) Ltd, a government source said on Wednesday.
Details regarding the quantum of the stake sale is expected to be announced at a briefing later in the day. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage: