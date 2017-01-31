Jan 31 India's JSW Steel

* Exec says U.S. coal mine to start production by end of April

* Exec says inventory benefit has led to higher EBIDTA in last quarter

* Exec says would like to maintain market share of over 13 percent in India

* Exec says coal mine in the U.S. will produce half a million tonne by next fiscal Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)