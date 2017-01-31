BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 31 India's ICICI Bank
* Exec says gross bad loan additions in December quarter at 70.37 billion rupees
* Exec says has watchlist loans of 275.36 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago