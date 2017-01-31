BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Interglobe Aviation Ltd
* Exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft
* Exec says continue to face operational issues with engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft
* Exec says expects yields, a measure of fares it earns, to decline by 10 percent in January
* Exec says will begin flights within 90 days to Sharjah, Doha and Dhaka and Indian cities of Amritsar, Madurai and Mangalore
* Exec says in the process of refining 2018 plan, expect target to be higher than previous guidance of 154 aircraft
* Exec says there will be a small increase in lease rentals for new aircraft added to the fleet
* Exec says seeing fuel burn savings of about 15 percent from new Airbus A320NEO aircraft Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago