PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-mth high as geopolitical worries boost safe haven demand

* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.30 per ounce by 0737 GMT. It earlier touched its stronge