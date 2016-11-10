Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* India's finmin official said on Thursday the central bank will issue 1,000 rupee ($15.06) notes with new design and security features.

* In a surprise move, the government withdrew 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation late Tuesday in a bid to bring billions of dollars worth of unaccounted wealth into the mainstream economy and curb corruption.

