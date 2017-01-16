BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 16 (Reuters) -
* India's oil minister says no plan to reverse to subsidy regime despite high oil prices
* Says the government has sought higher dividend from oil companies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nidhi Verma)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: