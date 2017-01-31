BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 India could reduce individual income tax rates and real estate stamp duties, a key government report said on Tuesday.
For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here:
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago