BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek says:
* To reduce the number of car platforms from six to two
* Have created a sub-brand called Tamo, an incubator for new technologies, business models for future mobility solutions
* Tamo will be a separate product line
* Tamo will contribute to the repositioning of the Tata Motors brand
* Would like to make passenger vehicle business financially self sustaining
* To introduce both its two new platforms in 2018 and gradually phase out other platforms
* Tata Motors says in a statement: first product developed by Tamo will be launched at the Geneva motor show in March. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah and Euan Rocha)
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year