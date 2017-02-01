BRIEF-India's Shiva Texyarn March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 India's finance minister on Wednesday unveiled plans to set up 2 more strategic oil storage facilities and proposed to create an integrated oil company in the country.
For more details and other highlights from Jaitley's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year that begins on April 1, see . (Reporting by Delhi Bureau)
* March quarter consol profit 126.8 million rupees versus profit 48.5 million rupees year ago