BRASILIA Nov 27 President Michel Temer said on
Sunday that he and leaders of Brazil's Congress will not allow
an amnesty for election slush funds sought by some lawmakers to
avoid prosecution for receiving graft money.
Brazil's political establishment is under fire for seeking
to shield itself from the sprawling corruption scandal
surrounding state-controlled oil company Petrobras. Flanked by
the leaders of the Senate and lower chamber of Congress, Temer
said at a news conference that he would veto any such move.
