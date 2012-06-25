China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Sparse opportunities in Brazil's ethanol sector have limited the number of new biofuel projects in the five-year investment plan of the state-led oil company Petrobras, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Monday.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.