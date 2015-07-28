July 28 (Reuters) -
* S&P assuming Brazil's fiscal story will improve and that
country will avoid a rating downgrade - Schineller
* S&P says may downgrade Brazil if it sees government is
backtracking from policy commitment in the next year
* S&P analyst Schineller says monitoring whether Brazil
Congress will further water down austerity measures
* S&P analyst Schineller says Brazil's politics have become
more fluid, likely to weigh on the execution of fiscal policies
* S&P analyst Schineller says potential impeachment of
Brazil's president Dilma Rousseff "is not our base case
scenario"
* S&P sees "limited" impact from contingent liabilities from
Brazilian banks - SchinellerFurther coverage:
Instant view: