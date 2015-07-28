July 28 (Reuters) -

* S&P assuming Brazil's fiscal story will improve and that country will avoid a rating downgrade - Schineller

* S&P says may downgrade Brazil if it sees government is backtracking from policy commitment in the next year

* S&P analyst Schineller says monitoring whether Brazil Congress will further water down austerity measures

* S&P analyst Schineller says Brazil's politics have become more fluid, likely to weigh on the execution of fiscal policies

* S&P analyst Schineller says potential impeachment of Brazil's president Dilma Rousseff "is not our base case scenario"

* S&P sees "limited" impact from contingent liabilities from Brazilian banks - SchinellerFurther coverage: Instant view: