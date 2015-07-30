BRIEF-Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
* Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
July 30 (Reuters) -
* Vale iron ore chief says iron ore production for 2016 will be below previous guidance of 376 million tonnes
* Vale iron ore chief says 2016 production will be above 2015 level of 340 million tonnes
* Vale CEO says dividends will be dependant on operations, will not sell assets to fund payments Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year