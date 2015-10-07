BRIEF-KOSS CORP Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA
* Brazil Oil And Gas auction sells 2 of 10 blocks In Sergipe-Alagoas offshore basin, winning bids had no competition
* Sergipe-Alagoas offshore basin had been expected to be one of the most fiercely contested at Brazil oil auction
* Both bids won by Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing