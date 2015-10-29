Oct 29 Comments made on conference call with analysts to discuss third quarter results:

* Usiminas will work within market conditions over next 12 to 18 months to refinance debt that is due

* Usiminas says investments in 2015 should be below 750 million reais, will cut 2016 investment significantly

* CFO says expects leverage to rise over coming quarters, will open discussions with creditors to obtain waivers on covenants Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)