BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian oil firm Petrorio is in advanced talks with Petrobras to buy an asset from the state-run oil company, Petrorio's chief finance officer said on a conference call on Thursday
* The CFO gave no further details on the asset Petrorio is looking to buy
* Petrobras is in the process of selling assets as it looks to reduce its debt burden in the face of falling oil prices and a broad corruption probe focused on the company Further company coverage: and (Reporting By Marta Nogueira)
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months