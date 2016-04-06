BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a statement on Wednesday that it is not in negotiations with Norway's Yara International to sell fertilizer assets
* Business daily Valor Economico earlier on Wednesday published an article that suggested Yara was a likely suitor for Vale's fertilizer assets
* Yara also denied it is in negotiations with Vale
* Vale has said that it is looking to sell or attract partners for its fertilizer unit Further story coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.