Dec 1 Vale SA executives spoke on
Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchanges for the Rio de
Janeiro-based mining company's annual Vale Day investor
conference
* Vale CEO says Valepar shareholder group had hoped to renew
its control accord by end of this year, but that is now unlikely
as a result of Samarco disaster and other developments
* Vale is scaling down Carnalita potash project in Brazil's
Sergipe state to about 500,000 tonnes/year from more than 1
million tonnes
* Vale has no estimate of cost of environmental damage to
rivers and environment caused by dam-burst at Samarco mine in
Brazil, any value is speculation, company lawyer said.
* Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira says the company must be very
prudent about its dividend policy considering cash flow concerns
in 2016 and 2017
* Vale says liability for Samarco environmental damage under
Brazilian law only shifts to Vale and Australia's BHP Billiton
, Vale's 50-50 partner, if Samarco itself can't pay
* Vale says iron ore sales volumes may exceed production
volumes in 2016 because of depletion of stocks in brazil
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)