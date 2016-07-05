BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 (Reuters) -
* CEO of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in Brazil, Yoichi Furuta, says break up of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is possible, but no negotiations yet underway
* Nippon Steel is a controlling shareholder of Usiminas, but has been at loggerheads for two years with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium
* Usiminas is looking at cutting more jobs, Nippon Steel CEO in Brazil said
* Nippon Steel Brazil CEO says does not expect a recovery in Brazilian steel market in short term
* Nippon Steel Brazil CEO says CSN could interfere negatively with Usiminas
* CSN is a shareholder in Usiminas, but outside the controlling bloc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alberto Alerigi)
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2qwsLca Further company coverage: