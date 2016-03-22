March 22 (Reuters) -

* Petrobras says wrote down Papa Terra offshore oilfield, owned with Chevron, by 8.7 billion reais ($2.4 billion) on conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter results

* Petrobras also took writedown for central south Campos basin oilfields of 4.6 billion reais

* Petrobras wrote down Linguado, Bicudo, Frade and Badejo fields in Campos basin

* Petrobras says took 3.8 billion real writedown for Urugua area fields in Santos basin

* Petrobras says took 2.3 billion real writedown for Espadarte field in offshore Campos basin

($1 = 3.62 reais)

Results story: (Reporting By Jeb Blount)