BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
* Petrobras says it expects class action lawsuit to go to trial in New York in early September
* Petrobras says it is working to reduce the risk that projects outlined in 2015 strategic plan will be delayed
Petrobras says loan accord with China Development Bank does not require it to use full $10 billion of credit line
Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees