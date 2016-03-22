CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Comments from fourth quarter results conference call:
* Petrobras exploration head says exploration results in Libra subsalt area, offshore Brazil, are "absolutely magnificent"
* Petrobras exploration head says long duration well tests to start in Libra subsalt area at beginning of 2017
* Petrobras says problems at platform in Parque das Baleias offshore field have been fixed, production now operating at full capacity
* Petrobras exploration chief says production declines in offshore Campos basin have been brought under control Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.