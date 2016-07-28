July 28 Vale executives held a conference call
with investors and analysts in English on Thursday to explain
their second-quarter results.
* Vale top iron ore executive Poppinga says capital spending
to maintain existing mines near peak and likely to fall a bit
* Vale Says That Its "Brazilian Iron Ore Blend" Received
Regular Premium Of About $3 Above Benchmark Iron Ore Price In
2nd Qtr
* Vale CEO Ferreira says company is 'very enthusiastic'
about outcome of evolving asset-sale plans
* Vale iron ore chief says realistic capacity of Carajas
Railway is 175 million tonnes of iron ore a year from existing
Carajas mines and new S11D mine
* Vale says world iron ore supply is flat at about 50 days
and balanced and can remain balanced through restocking
* Vale says it expects 60 million tonnes of new sea-borne
iron ore supply in 2017 compared with expected increase of 110
million tonnes in 2016
* Analysts are overestimating new mine ramp up and
underestimating iron ore mine depletion
* Vale iron ore chief Poppinga says supply demand outlook
for iron ore will likely keep price above $50 a tonne for most
of 2017
* Vale says it expects the equity portion of the partial
divestment of Moatize coal project to close in fourth quarter
* Moatize coal divestment money to flow direct to Vale,
loans for future Nacala Corridor expansion will be non-recourse
to Vale shareholders -CFO
* Vale says line of credit arranged with BHP for Samarco is
to finance closed project's working-capital needs
* Vale says it will be depositing less stable slime, mud in
old pits and not in upstream dams facing possible ban by brazil
authorities
* Vale CFO says because of company's capital discipline
there is no surplus cash for anything but dividends and debt
payment
* Vale CFO says it has no plans to use cash for new
expansion or takeovers
* Brazilian miner Vale says its cash cost for iron ore was
$13.20 a tonne
* Costs for Mozambique Moatize coal project's Nacala port,
rail corridor fell 40 percent in 2nd quarter, Vale says
* Vale CFO says it has made substantial progress on winning
approval for sale of part of Mozambique coal project
* Vale CFO says provision for Samarco losses are not
required under recovery, repair agreement with government after
tailings dam burst in November
* Vale says ramp up of Salobo copper project has been
delayed by electricity outages, expects to meet targets in
second half
* Vale CEO Ferreira says he is 'confident' members of
controlling shareholder Valepar will complete new shareholders'
agreement this year
* Vale says it is reducing tailing-dam risk by doing more
iron ore dry processing and separating rough waste from "slime"
or muck.
* Vale says it plans to store much of future muddy mine
waste in old pits, which is safer than upstream dams, Poppinga
says.
* Vale says it plans to increase its dry iron ore processing
from current 40 percent, no plans for controversial upstream
dams
