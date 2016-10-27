German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Vale Sa
* Brazilian miner Vale has found negotiations with Australia's Fortescue Metals Group over shared blending more complex than anticipated, Vale's head of iron ore Peter Poppinga said on a conference call without going into details
* Vale's CEO Murilo Ferreira said he expects the coal deal with Japan's Mitsui to close in coming weeks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.