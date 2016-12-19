Dec 19 (Reuters) -
* Mosaic Company says expects Vale
fertilizer deal to be accretive by 5-10 cents per share by 2018
* Mosaic Company says not currently focused on production
increases at acquired Brazil assets
* Mosaic company says believes Vale fertilizer deal will be
"firmly cash flow positive"
* Mosaic Company says sees a lot of room to make operational
efficiencies at acquired Brazil fertilizer units
* Mosaic Company says miner Vale will own around 11 percent
of Mosaic after deal
* Mosaic Company says looks forward to making the most of
relationship with Vale in years to come
* Mosaic Company says reasonable to expect a 30-50 percent
reduction in dividend by end of Q1 if market doesn't improve
Further coverage:
(Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)