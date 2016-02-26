Feb 26 Shareholders of Brazil's Cetip SA Mercados Organizados want BM&FBovespa, Brazil's stock and commodities exchange, to limit the reach of due diligence and improve its offer price slightly, sources say

* Shareholders of Brazil's Cetip clearing say they are likely to accept BM&FBovesp's unsolicited offer with conditions

* Cetip shareholders to discuss BM&FBovespa offer before release of fourth-quarter results Source text for Eikon: