BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Gerdau SA
* Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau says increase in coal costs will have an impact on its results from 2017
* Says steel demand in Brazil should start to recover from the second half of 2017
* Gerdau's finance director sees 'some recovery' in steel prices for auto sector in Brazil next year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.