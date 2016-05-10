BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it had finished negotiating with Hydro over the sale of a 40 percent stake in bauxite producer Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) without agreeing on commercial terms (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)