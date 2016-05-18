Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
* Preferred and common shares fell by 6 percent in early trade Wednesday
* Brazil's federal electricity utility company Eletrobras failed to submit an F-20 form to the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning potential losses from corruption in its mega projects such as the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant and the Angra 3 thermonuclear plant
* The projects are being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors after executives in the projects were ensnared in Brazil's biggest ever corruption scandal
* The company's ADRs were suspended on the New York Stock Exchange and could be delisted for failing to present its earnings in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.