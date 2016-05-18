Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 (Reuters) -
* President of Brazilian energy market clearing CCEE says some electricity distributors are in default for "important values"
* He said, if nothing was done, problem would likely worsen
* Brazil's electric energy sector is showing signs of extreme stress and fragility, after two years of drought that depleted hydroelectric reservoirs was followed by ample rains this year and a sharp economic slowdown and drop in demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.