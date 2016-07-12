July 12 Brazilian producers of pork and poultry
are expected to cut output in the second half of this year to
prepare for low corn stocks, said industry group ABPA
* Brazil poultry output to fall 4 pct to 13 mln tonnes this
year versus initial estimate - ABPA
* Brazil pork output seen at 3.64 mln tonnes this year from
previous projection of 3.76 mln tonnes - ABPA
* Brazil poultry exports seen rising 8 pct this year versus
initial estimate of an increase between 3 pct and 5 pct - ABPA
* Brazil's poultry and pork domestic demand falling due to
economic crisis, says ABPA
* Brazil pork exports seen jumping 28 pct this year compared
to 2015 - ABPA
* Brazil poultry and pork industry group ABPA says
'uncomfortable' with expected low corn stocks at the end of
2015/16 crop
* Brazil's ABPA sees corn imports in 2015/16 at 1.5 mln
tonnes versus 316,000 tonnes in 2014/15
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato)