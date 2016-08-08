Aug 8 Tereos Internacional Sa

* Director of Tereos in Brazil says global sugar market to favor local mills through early 2018

* He said June rains will guarantee good cane yields in 2016/2017 crushing season

* Harvest this season will end earlier than in previous season, he said

* The shorter season will reduce company operating costs, he said

* Brazil's ethanol market is relatively well supplied this season, he said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing)