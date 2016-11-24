Nov 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA
says:
* To extend $115 million in credit to joint venture Samarco
in first-half 2017
* Samarco partner BHP Billiton Ltd to extend
short-term lines of credit to joint venture in a similar manner
* Vale estimates will have to pay $181 million in first-half
2017 for Samarco environmental liabilities after tailings dam
collapse
* Expected environmental liabilities payouts to be
discounted from 3.7 billion reais in provisions set aside by
Vale in second quarter of 2016
Further company coverage: