Aug 18 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian engineering firm Camargo Correa says on Thursday
in a market filing China's State Grid signed a letter of intent
to buy its stake of power company CPFL Energia, though due
diligence is still pending
* Camargo Correa says no date has been set for the signing
of the sale of CPFL with State Grid
* Camargo Correa issued the filing in response to
regulators' request for clarification on a newspaper report that
State Grid planned to take CPFL private, a report Camargo Correa
could not confirm
* State Grid offered Camargo Correa 5.85 billion reais for
its 23.6 pct stake in CPFL, Camargo Correa said
* Pension fund Previ of Banco do Brasil, holds a 29.4 pct
stake in the energy company and Bonaire Participacao holds 15.1
pct and 31.9 pct is in the hands of minority shareholders
Source text for Eikon: [ID:here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Reese Ewing)