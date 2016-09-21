Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
ZURICH, May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Sept 21 Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras
* Says natural decline in crude output from Campos Basin under control, production director says Further company coverage: (Writing by Reese Ewing)
ZURICH, May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* CEO Hariolf Kottman said plastics and coatings unit to be integral part of merged company