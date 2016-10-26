Oct 26 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest beef exporter, on Wednesday says:

* Major shareholder BNDES Participações SA, the investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES , opposes the company's corporate restructuring which would put headquarters of international division offshore

* JBS is canceling implementation of reorganization plan due to BNDESPar veto

* Company will hold conference call to discuss the decision at 1 p.m. local time Wednesday (1500 GMT)