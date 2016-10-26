BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
Oct 26 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest beef exporter, on Wednesday says:
* Major shareholder BNDES Participações SA, the investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES , opposes the company's corporate restructuring which would put headquarters of international division offshore
* JBS is canceling implementation of reorganization plan due to BNDESPar veto
* Company will hold conference call to discuss the decision at 1 p.m. local time Wednesday (1500 GMT)
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.