Oct 18 The Chief Executive of Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Biosev SA, Rui Chammas, says on Tuesday:

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry is entering a new cycle of profitability

* Brazil will be key to reducing the global sugar deficit over next two seasons

* Brazilian mills are coming out of their worst crisis in decades due to poor margins on sugar and ethanol production due to weak prices, which left them holding huge debts