Nov 1 Brazilian conglomerate Itausa Investimentos Itau SA said on Tuesday

* It has formally entered the process to compete for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution are of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

* The company said it was teamed up with Brasil Warrant and Cambuhy

* The company said no bid or contract with Petrobras has been made Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)