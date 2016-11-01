BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Brazilian conglomerate Itausa Investimentos Itau SA said on Tuesday
* It has formally entered the process to compete for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution are of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras
* The company said it was teamed up with Brasil Warrant and Cambuhy
* The company said no bid or contract with Petrobras has been made Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO