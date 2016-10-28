BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras says:
* Concluded $1.2 billion new financing with Banco Santander SA
* $800 million from new credit will be used to pay back debt with Santander due in 2017; $400 million to be used to pay other debt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.