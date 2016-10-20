SAO PAULO Oct 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA's iron ore output in the third quarter of the year amounted to 92.1 million tonnes, a 1.5 percent rise on output in the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

Compared with the previous quarter output rose 6.1 percent, with production at its Carajás mining complex reaching a new record of 38.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)