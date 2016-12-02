HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday Japan plans to open its market to fresh, frozen and processed Brazilian beef
* Clearance of Brazilian beef for entry into Japan only depends on some bureaucratic questions, which the ministry expects to be resolved soon
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO